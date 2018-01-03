FRONT PORCH PERSPECTIVE: Aurora Christmas Lights IV

January 3, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Stephen Somerville

Let’s take a break this week and temporarily put aside the goings on at the Trump White House, Queen’s Park and Parliament Hill and, instead, let’s consider something else – the wonderful Christmas lights on Aurora homes.

This is my fourth such edition undertaking this grand adventure on your behalf.

I was going to rather modestly call this sightseeing expedition the “Stephen Somerville Fantastically Grand Tour of Aurora Home Christmas Lights IV” or “SSFGTAHCLIV” for short.

Unlike the other tours, this one would not cost you anything. Mind you, donations would be (and always are) welcome to the “Please Give Somerville a new 2018 450 hp Corvette Convertible Fund”.

The focus of this intended column has changed a few times over the past week.

My soon to be fourteen year old son, Ryan, and I were going to offer the readers a guided tour of Christmas lights throughout Aurora.

Then we decided to pick out just a few streets from each quadrant of the Town, but now this column has evolved to just picking out, not the best light displays, as there is too many to choose from, but what we found interesting, or out of the ordinary.

It didn’t have to be the best, the most expensive or the most ostentatious display of electrical creativity known to man; it is simply had to catch our eye.

We drove around for just over an hour. The route we took was bounded by Kennedy Street to the south, Bathurst to the west, Yonge to the east and on the north side of St. John’s Side road in the Brentwood subdivision.

I kindly suggest doing this tour just after 8 pm – when it is dark but not too late that people will have turned off their lights, or worse off the police may think you are casing people’s homes.

Make sure to stop by your favourite coffee shop before you proceed.

Bring the kiddies along as well.

Then turn on some Christmas music in the car and settle in for your drive through the Aurora streets.

Without further ado, here are some things that caught our eye on the tour, but it is not a Top 10 list by any means.

My son Ryan really liked the huge Christmas tree on the corner of Oak Court and Mark Street. The tree had to be fifty feet high and it was covered in very colourful lights. The perimeter of the house was covered in white lights. The home and tree looked wonderful against the freshly falling snow.

In the small Brentwood subdivision just north of St. John’s Sideroad and near Bathurst Street, a number of houses on Joseph Tuck Ct, just off of Woodlands Hills Blvd are very well done, with the lights on one home in particular standing out.

This one house had five trees in the front yard covered in bright lights and the house itself was covered in different lights.

Off of Orchard Heights, on Meadowwood Drive near Chadburn, is a home with a number of candy cane lights near the driveway, supported by a generous amount of Christmas lights on the windows augmented by a ground based spotlight; a real masterpiece.

The lights on a number of the homes on Kennedy Street West, near George Street were very impressive. There were three homes in a row that all used gold lights to cover the trees and the respective houses. It made for an awesome sight!

Ryan especially liked the colourful lights on the two houses on Cedar Crescent, near Mark Street.

The first home had lots of lights mounted on the bushes in the front yard and the tree lit up in the front window of the house was very nice. The door frame was also accented with lights.

The second home, right across from the park, had a twenty foot high tree that was covered in lights accompanied by lots of flashing lights on the home itself.

Ryan I agreed that our favourite site was at the corner of Cabot Court and Aurora Heights Drive.

The house had everything;

They had thirteen inflatables including Santa, Snoopy, Olaf, and Mickey Mouse, among others.

There were also lots of colorful lights on the home.

Well done!

Please stop by and have a look for yourself if you get a chance.

I apologize for not visiting all parts of Aurora, but I wasn’t about to keep Ryan out too late – it was after all, a school night!

My sympathies to those of you who have laboured over your lights and spent countless dollars and hours chasing perfection. Please mail any complaints of omission, in triplicate, to both Mayor Dawe and the editor of this paper.*

Cheers.

Readers Comments (0)