Well, I have finally clued in to the fact that the OMB referenced in OMB Reform, actually stands for “Over-the-top Mrakas Bombast.”

In his incessant Facebook posts, Councillor Tom Mrakas takes credit for everything that happens in Aurora. You almost get the impression that nobody else at Town Hall (staff or the other members of Council) do anything.

He takes credit for things he does (fair enough, but exactly what is a Blue Dot Movement, and what does it do for us?); for things he doesn’t do – like the opening of the Hartwell Way bridge, which was already there and most likely unfolding as it should; and for things he actually spoke against – like the hotel, where he posted that the Mayor was very simplistic in stating that high costs were keeping hoteliers away (since verified by the developer and reported in this very paper).

And now, we need to suffer from the bombast again as Councillor Mrakas attempts to introduce an Interim Control Bylaw.

You really need to research this – it is a complex piece of legislation (I have seen it described as very regressive), which may have very serious ramifications if you are in the process of trying to get a permit for work on your house.

Maybe you want to add an in-law suite. Maybe you want to expand your house because your own family is expanding.

Maybe you are selling your house as part of your retirement planning and the new purchaser wants to change it. Well this could kill the deal, affecting your plans.

But, it will benefit the Councillor as he patronizingly and bombastically tells us “our residents deserve this,” and is cheered on by those who have no plans, or have already done something, or simply don’t want anything in their backyard.

Well, no, we deserve to be treated fairly. And not be used as vote fodder.

Frederick Crowley

Aurora



