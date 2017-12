On the other hand…

December 20, 2017 · 0 Comments

I don’t usually do this but I figured why not! Someone has to say a big “Thank you” to our busy Councillor Tom Mrakas. I moved to Aurora summer of 2009 and I love it here. Aurora is a great place to raise a family and I can only hope and pray that it stays this way.

In the last couple of years Councillor Tom Mrakas has kept us informed. Everywhere you look on social media there’s Tom!! Tom has been keeping us in the loop, letting us know what’s going on. I have never felt like I knew what was going on in our town, until now.

Thank you Councillor Tom Mrakas for taking the time to visit your fellow Aurorans, for keeping things simple, for answering our questions, for going above and beyond!

I know that our other Councillors in Aurora are always there when you need them. But I just wanted to take this moment to point out someone who deserves an extra “Thank you.”

I wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and may 2018 be your year.

Kyria K.

Aurora

