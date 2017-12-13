Letters

It’s the “beginning of the end” of neighbourhood, says reader

December 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The southwest corner of Aurora is the last vestige of ‘60s bungalows cherished by their owners as part of our heritage, but these classic neighbourhoods are slowly being invaded by oversized homes which the city building departments are blindly approving without respecting the charming neighbourhoods they are randomly being dropped into.
The lure of these last few areas of “Old Aurora” with large lots is understanding, but, at the same time, the city must respect the charm of these neighbourhoods and be sensitive to only approving new builds that integrate and not alienate.
An example of such alienation is a new 3,400 square foot build that was blindly approved on Seaton Drive, which will surely dwarf its bungalow-dwelling neighbours and negatively change the landscape.
Please respect these neighbourhoods and actually visit them prior to stamping approvals to show you respect their charm and the people that live here.

G. Kessler
Aurora

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2017-12-14-02

Midday and evening GO Train service coming weekdays in January

2017-12-14-03

“Lower” concept approved for Library Square

Councillors back a "lower" square option to be built between the Aurora Public Library and Cultural Centre and, with Tuesday night's approval, design details will soon take shape.

2.4% tax increase set for approval this week

Municipal portion of the residential tax bill to rise 3.1 per cent.

2017-12-14-04

Tigers keeping pace in tough OJHL North division

The race is on. Just past the halfway mark of the Ontario Junior Hockey League season, three teams...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open