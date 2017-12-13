It’s the “beginning of the end” of neighbourhood, says reader

The southwest corner of Aurora is the last vestige of ‘60s bungalows cherished by their owners as part of our heritage, but these classic neighbourhoods are slowly being invaded by oversized homes which the city building departments are blindly approving without respecting the charming neighbourhoods they are randomly being dropped into.

The lure of these last few areas of “Old Aurora” with large lots is understanding, but, at the same time, the city must respect the charm of these neighbourhoods and be sensitive to only approving new builds that integrate and not alienate.

An example of such alienation is a new 3,400 square foot build that was blindly approved on Seaton Drive, which will surely dwarf its bungalow-dwelling neighbours and negatively change the landscape.

Please respect these neighbourhoods and actually visit them prior to stamping approvals to show you respect their charm and the people that live here.

G. Kessler

Aurora

