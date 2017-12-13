Process defended in Armoury deal with Niagara College

This slideshow could not be started. Try refreshing the page or viewing it in another browser.

as Niagara did, but what we have committed for in the culinary is fantastic.“Our strategic plan does cover incubation and IT and a medical campus and all kinds of things that are in there. A culinary, at first blush, takes a bit to understand, but I can certainly see outreaching to our restaurants and businesses to give them the advantage of all the opportunities and education that can be provided to make us probably a much better restaurant or go-to destination. We need that here. We need a light and I am very pleased to say I am confident Niagara will be able to do that.”Other Council members were more fulsome in their support for the deal and the process, including Mayor Geoff Dawe who said he had “absolutely no concerns” with the process.“If there have been any issues, we have our Clerk and our Solicitor who would have stopped us in our tracks to say we are not approaching this in the way we should have, so I have no concerns with that at all,” said the Mayor. “With the exception of one person, the comments have been overwhelmingly positive. There is just a huge amount of excitement this has created and it has fantastic long-term potential for where we want to see the Town of Aurora going.“We actually had conversations with four post-secondary institutions and, for whatever reason, those did not come to fruition. I think we have more than met our challenge for due diligence and to ensure we’re bringing value. When we purchased the Armoury in 2014, I think we all had a vision. I can’t really enunciate what my vision was, but this sure fits it. I am very excited and very excited about getting this on the road to bring new life in the area.”The potential for “new life” in the area was a strong factor for Councillor Tom Mrakas, who said there are “many spin-offs” that can develop from this partnership with Niagara College.“This is something we have taken a giant step towards that buzzword everyone always uses – revitalization of the downtown core,” he said. “When you enter a partnership there has to be value on both sides and there has to be something both sides get out of it and I think Niagara College is getting something out of it because they are entering a market they weren’t part of. We’re getting the benefit of an experienced, well-established post-secondary institution coming to our town and creating an economic benefit to the whole town. I think there is excitement in the air throughout the whole town.”

