Senior Stars to bring Scrooge to Life

By Rod Urquhart

Feeling a little doom and gloom over the recent onslaught of winter?

Well, fret no more! There is just a fool-proof way to fully get into the “Christmas Spirit.” Just take in the Aurora Seniors Association Silver Stars presentation of Ebenezer Scrooge, this coming weekend at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre.

This rollicking romp of the seasonal classic, written in 1843 by Charles Dickens and based on a radio play by Walter Hackett, will have everyone in the audience really anticipating Christmas Day this year!

This Silver Stars Drama Group production is directed once again by the talented Joan Brownlow, with producer Paul Wells and pianist Joy Gannicott. A pianist, you ask? Why this colourful presentation of the classic fully involves the audience with several Christmas carols that are guaranteed to have everyone singing and clapping along!

Ebenezer Scrooge, as you can imagine, has a large cast, with many of the cast members doubling up on roles – but the star of the show – Scrooge himself – is played with zest by John Dowson, who may be “a mean old man” but he certainly comes around in the end in this delightful rendition.

Other standouts in the cast include Shawna O’Neill as the well-costumed Ghost of Christmas Present. Shawna also has a role as one of the carollers and also a dancer. The effervescent Paul Wells is back with three prominent roles, but is a standout as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. Yvonne Lewis is the Ghost of Christmas Past.

John Gillan is effective as the ever-grateful Bob Cratchit and also as a Young Ebenezer. Ed Webster carries off the part of the nephew Fred and two other roles, but a real bright spot in this production is Geraldine Smith as Jacob Marley (with a great costume) and also as a businessman. (Most of the cast are also featured as Villagers, Carollers or Dancers).

Dawn Bovingdon is Belle and Martha and Agnes Vallejo is Mrs. Cratchit and Mrs. Fezziwig. Najma Kausar is a Crachit girl as is Diane Ament (who is also the first lady) and doing just a great job as a youngster is Myles Heney as Tiny Tim and a boy who gets the turkey! Dona Williams is Mrs. Dilber.

If you are still saying, “Bah Humbug” at the end of this, there is a rousing sing-along of Christmas tunes to help you out of your funk. And light refreshments will be served following the performance.

Katharine Gerrits gets a nod for the excellent costumes and Ron Coe for the props. Make-up is by Diane Ament; scenery by David Brownlow; and stage managers are Mike Carter and Katharine Gerrits.

Ebenezer Scrooge is on stage at the magnificent Aurora Seniors Centre this Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17, at 2 p.m. Sunday’s performance is already sold out, but there are tickets for Saturday if you hurry. Available for $5 at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre reception desk.

For more information, call the Centre at 905-726-4767.

