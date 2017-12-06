General News » News

Hate Crime team investigating Aurora High School graffiti

December 6, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Hate crime investigators with the York Regional Police Criminal Investigations Bureau are seeking information and witnesses after hateful, anti-Semitic graffiti was found at Aurora High School.
On Thursday, November 30, the YRP responded to a report of anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted on a storage building at the Wellington Street West School. Police say they believe the incident occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29 and 7.30 a.m. the following morning.
Investigators are asking any witnesses and anyone with information, or anyone with dashcam footage in that area, to please come forward.
“The York Regional Police will not tolerate hate crime in any form,” said Constable Andy Pattenden in a statement. “These kinds of crimes not only hurt the community that has been targeted, but they hurt us all. We take great pride in being one of Canada’s safest and most inclusive communities and we remain vigilant in our fight against prejudice, discrimination and hate in our community.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, x7141, CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com, or text your tip to CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.

         

