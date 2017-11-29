Council needs to rethink Metcalfe proposal

November 29, 2017 · 0 Comments

We are penning this letter as a result of Council’s recent decision on the development on Metcalfe Street.

We cannot understand the division resulting in Council voting against this vision.

This vision has been brought to Council as a positive recommendation from staff (who have done their due diligence to bring it to this stage).

If this recommended amendment were to be accepted by Council, the planned development would be taken back to staff who would then, “undertake a review of built form and compatibility of the proposed development to determine conformity to all policies Official Plan” (General Committee Meeting Agenda Rep # PBS17-079).

The developer has unequivocally stated he will work with staff to meet the requirement and satisfy Council.

However, this process appears to be part of some Councillor’s personal agenda to grandstand and, as a result, this split is affecting our family’s future and our neighbour’s future.

In essence you are putting our retirement in jeopardy and placing undue stress on three families; families that have lived in this town and paid taxes for longer than some of the members of Council have lived in this town.

According to members of Council we have approached, if an adjustment to the height of the proposal is put forward it would be approved.

We can only hope that these Councillors would stay true to their word and the process can be followed through to the next stage sooner than later.

P. & P. Cooke

Aurora

(Editor’s Note: The plan in question proposes building 24 townhouses on three Metcalfe Street lots)



Readers Comments (0)