Letters

Council needs to rethink Metcalfe proposal

November 29, 2017   ·   0 Comments

We are penning this letter as a result of Council’s recent decision on the development on Metcalfe Street.
We cannot understand the division resulting in Council voting against this vision.
This vision has been brought to Council as a positive recommendation from staff (who have done their due diligence to bring it to this stage).
If this recommended amendment were to be accepted by Council, the planned development would be taken back to staff who would then, “undertake a review of built form and compatibility of the proposed development to determine conformity to all policies Official Plan” (General Committee Meeting Agenda Rep # PBS17-079).
The developer has unequivocally stated he will work with staff to meet the requirement and satisfy Council.
However, this process appears to be part of some Councillor’s personal agenda to grandstand and, as a result, this split is affecting our family’s future and our neighbour’s future.
In essence you are putting our retirement in jeopardy and placing undue stress on three families; families that have lived in this town and paid taxes for longer than some of the members of Council have lived in this town.
According to members of Council we have approached, if an adjustment to the height of the proposal is put forward it would be approved.
We can only hope that these Councillors would stay true to their word and the process can be followed through to the next stage sooner than later.

P. & P. Cooke
Aurora

(Editor’s Note: The plan in question proposes building 24 townhouses on three Metcalfe Street lots)

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Armoury to become extension of Canadian Food & Wine Institute

The historic Aurora Armoury will become an extension of the Food & Wine Institute at Niagara College, the Town announced Friday. In a statement, the ...

GG05-2017-0418-026 November 23, 2017 Rideau Hall, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada  Her Excellency presents the Medal of Bravery to Larry Douglas Martin, M.B. Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, presented 2 Stars of Courage and 39 Medals of Bravery at a ceremony at Rideau Hall, on November 23, 2017. Credit: Sgt Johanie Maheu, Rideau Hall, OSGG

“No one wants this mantle”

Aurora resident -- and Mississauga fire fighter -- honoured by Governor General with Medal of Bravery following 2014 explosion

Post-secondary future in the cards for historic Armoury

New use for Armoury part of a wider $4 million repurposing vision.

7.5% salary bump in store for next Council

Candidates looking to fill one of six Council seats in the 2018 Municipal Election can anticipate a salary boost of 7.5 per cent over today’s incumbents.

2017-11-30-08

Tigers downed by Markham in North division battle

While it may have been their first meeting of the season, the rivalry already runs deep between the Junior A Aurora Tigers and Markham Royals.

PETER PAN TICKET CONTEST – Win a family four pack with your own personal Neverland

Peter Pan, the classic story about a boy who refused to grow up, is coming to the Aurora Cultural Centre and you could win a ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open