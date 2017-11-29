Town needs to uphold bylaws over Henderson fores

Letters

The lands are currently protected by four by-laws which shield its woodlands, valley land, vegetation zones, vulnerable wildlife and habitat from unwarranted development. There’s a good reason for this.
We’re becoming so much more aware of the environmental value of our green space and the important role it plays both in terms of practical value (tree canopy, maintenance of floodplains, etc., in times of climate change) but also in its uplifting, spiritual value to the community and beyond.
We’re simply asking the Town to uphold the by-laws by which it’s governed to allow this peaceful area of natural beauty to remain for future generations to enjoy.
The destruction of over 34,000 square feet (the size of more than six soccer fields) of green space for the sake of constructing two new sizeable homes would be a tragic loss for the community and for the vulnerable wildlife that call it home.

Wendy Kenyon
