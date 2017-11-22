Lions Club Seeks Donations for Christmas Drive

November 22, 2017 · 0 Comments

The Aurora Lions Club is a charitable organization that has been helping the local community since 1944.

The past generosity of our donors has been the key to our success and has made it possible for the Aurora Lions Club to provide local individuals and families in need with assistance at this time of year. This year we will again be pairing up with the Salvation Army to achieve our goal of helping needy families in Aurora.

Last year, the Aurora Lions served over 220 families in Aurora. I have been the Christmas Coordinator for the Lions for the past three years and in 2014 we did 140 families, 160 in 2015 and a large 220 in 2016.

This year we are seeking sponsors again to help offset some of the costs to supply grocery gift cards to our needy families.

The cost of the gift cards in 2016 was $12,000. The economy has not been kind to some of our fellow residents and so the goal of the Lions Club of Aurora is to make Christmas a less difficult time for them. Your donation is desperately needed and any size donation is graciously appreciated.We hope we can count on your support to help us in this endeavor. Please make cheques payable to the Aurora Lions Club and mail to: Aurora Lions Club

PO Box 28553, Aurora Shopping Ctr PO Aurora, ON L4G 6S6 or call 905-727-6079 to have a Lions member pick up your donation.

Again this year, in conjunction with the Salvation Army, we will be supplying grocery gift cards, non-perishable food, toys, clothes and Christmas gifts to each of our needy families

For further inquiries, please feel free to contact me at 905-591-1913 or email at jebondy@rogers.com. Let me know if you are interested in helping us out and I can come in and talk to you.

Any support at all will help us out.We thank you for your support and consideration.Personalize here. We need you. Thank you.

Lion Jim Bondy

Aurora Lions Christmas Campaign Coordinator



Readers Comments (0)