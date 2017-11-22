Letters

Rick Hansen students want your stories

November 22, 2017   ·   0 Comments

My name is AasrithVemulapalli, and I am a grade 6 student at Rick Hansen Public School.
The students in my classroom firmly believe that diversity is our strength. We want to celebrate this diversity by taking a closer look at the migration stories of residents living within the Town of Aurora.
One of our tasks in Social Studies is to identify the main reasons why different people came to Canada.
Whether you, or one of your ancestors, migrated to Canada, we all have migration stories to share.
Our class has created a short survey to help us learn more about the cultural richness within our town.
Here is the link to the survey: https://goo.gl/LZPH6V. This link will be active until December 15th.

Aasrith Vemulapalli
Student, Rick Hansen PS

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2017-11-23-02

Spotlight “smiles” on local business excellence

2017-11-23-03

Young inventors solve problems big and small with their own innovations

We’ve all been told at one time or another that there’s...

Fire fighter Chris Lowe remembered as “bright, shining light”

Flags across Aurora and Newmarket were lowered last week in honour of active firefighter Chris Lowe, who died last Friday, November 17, while off duty.

2017-11-23-04

Tigers keeping pace in the OJHL North division

With a pair of points each over a week’s worth of action for both the Aurora Tigers and Newmarket Hurricanes, the Canes remain a step above in the OJHL’s North division standings.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open