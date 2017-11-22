Rick Hansen students want your stories

November 22, 2017 · 0 Comments
My name is AasrithVemulapalli, and I am a grade 6 student at Rick Hansen Public School.
The students in my classroom firmly believe that diversity is our strength. We want to celebrate this diversity by taking a closer look at the migration stories of residents living within the Town of Aurora.
One of our tasks in Social Studies is to identify the main reasons why different people came to Canada.
Whether you, or one of your ancestors, migrated to Canada, we all have migration stories to share.
Our class has created a short survey to help us learn more about the cultural richness within our town.
Here is the link to the survey: https://goo.gl/LZPH6V. This link will be active until December 15th.
Aasrith Vemulapalli
Student, Rick Hansen PS
You must be logged in to post a comment.