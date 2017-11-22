IN GOOD COMPANY: Events to celebrate the holiday season

By Mayor Geoff Dawe



I was pleased to attend the 2017 Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards last week. This was a wonderful event celebrating Aurora’s businesses and their accomplishments. Local businesses are vital to the success and health of our community. The Town is very supportive of our business community and we are active in helping businesses thrive and succeed.

At the budget meeting on Tuesday, November 14, Council and Town staff worked together to approve the 2018 Capital Budget. The capital budgets are used for long-term investments such as infrastructure and facilities.

We have started to assess the operating budget and we are working together diligently to ensure a fair and equitable budget. Operating budgets cover the day-to-day expenses required to deliver quality programs and services to residents. For more information on Aurora’s 2018 Budget process or if you’d like to attend a budget meeting, visit aurora.ca/budget2018.

The Town is also pleased to once again support the 2017 Salvation Army Kettle Drive in Aurora. Why not consider manning a kettle at one of the designated locations between Thursday, November 16 and Friday, December 24 for a few short hours. Your help can really make a difference in supporting those in need in our Town. Please call the Salvation Army Central York Region office at 905-895-6276 ext. 208. To make an online donation, please visit salvationarmycentralyork.ca.

Looking for fun events to celebrate the holiday season, don’t miss the Santa Under the Stars Parade coming up on Saturday, November 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The parade will travel on Yonge Street from Orchard Heights Boulevard to Murray Drive. Enjoy the ambiance of an evening parade with beautifully decorated floats, marching bands and a chance to see Santa Claus.

Help the Town decorate its Christmas tree. Come celebrate the holiday season at Aurora’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday, December 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Aurora Town Hall located at 100 John west Way.

Participate in the festive games, watch a fire juggling show and a live theatrical performance by Marquee Theatrical Productions. Read and enjoy the story ‘Twas the night before Christmas with Mrs. Claus at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre. Visit Santa’s reindeer will be relaxing at the Petch House. For more information on these holiday events, visit aurora.ca/specialevents.

Stay connected to the Town. Visit the Town’s website, read the Town’s bi-weekly Notice Board published in The Auroran, subscribe to our social media feeds and sign-up for our monthly Town e-newsletter, Aurora Matters.

Do you have an issue that needs attention or would like to ask a question? I invite you to contact my office to set-up an appointment to speak with me in-person by either emailing mayor@aurora.ca or calling my office at 905-726-4741. I am always happy to hear from you!

I also have a monthly radio spot on 105.9 The Region called Mayors in the Morning. This is one of the great ways that helps me to stay connected to our community. My next live show is on Wednesday, November 29. During this radio program, please email, tweet or call in any questions about our Town. For more information, visit 1059theregion.com/mayors.

Have a wonderful week!

