Flags lowered for firefighter Chris Lowe

November 17, 2017 · 0 Comments

Flags are at half-staff at all Town of Aurora and Town of Newmarket buildings and Central York Fire Services (CYFS) stations to honour active Firefighter Chris Lowe, who passed away while off-duty today, November 17.

“We are saddened by the unexpected passing of Central York Fire Services Firefighter Chris Lowe,” says Chief Ian Laing. “Chris dedicated his time to proudly protecting the communities of Aurora and Newmarket with CYFS. He will be greatly missed by his many friends at Central York Fire Services and at his former Fire Department in the Town of the Blue Mountains. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Firefighter Lowe joined the CYFS team on March 7, 2016 and was assigned to C Platoon at Fire Station 4-3 in Aurora.

There is currently no information on service arrangements.

