Letters

This is why we Hoedown

November 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

I have spoken before about how unique the Magna Hoedown is as a community event.
It requires commitment from many different entities.
Firstly, we have a large, local corporation, Magna International covering all the costs to put on the event. We have an army of volunteers stepping up to support and amazing array of groups, organizations, and charities that work every day to improve the quality of life for all of us in the community. Add to that a number of small, local businesses who donate goods and services in support of the cause.
All are pitching in, rolling up their sleeves and taking ownership.
They do this to be part of something special that has been giving back to this community for 29 years. Last night (Wednesday) I felt a sense of pride when I listened to the groups talk about where the money was going, what Hoedown meant to them and as they shared their memories of Hoedown. There was a great feeling in that room.
I believe that came from everyone rolling up their sleeves to complete their respective tasks and feeling good together.
Plus, we all had fun.
To me, that describes a proven, winning formula. As we all watched the cheques being presented to this year’s recipients, we all collectively realized…THIS is why we Hoedown.

Steve Hinder
Magna For Community

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2017-11-16-03

“Solutions don’t come as a result of war”

Aurora Remembers 2017

2017-11-16-02

Aurora’s finest lauded at Sports Hall of Fame induction

Add four more names to the growing list of Aurora sporting icons. Mike Palmateer, Bob Wall, Dan Thompson, and William Fleury were...

2017-11-16-13

Eleven charged in Kennedy Street W. drug bust

Eleven residents of Aurora and Georgina have been charged following a drug bust on Kennedy Street West last week. According to York Regional Police, the ...

2017-11-16-09

Tigers beat up on Conference-leading Dukes

A pair of losses to the powerhouse Wellington Dukes early in the season left the Aurora Tigers with something to prove.

2017-11-09-12

The Century of Sergeant Strange

"You joined up to get a husband." Nearly eighty years later these words still ring in the ears of centenarian Sgt. Peggy Strange.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open