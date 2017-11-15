November 15, 2017 · 0 Comments
I have spoken before about how unique the Magna Hoedown is as a community event.
It requires commitment from many different entities.
Firstly, we have a large, local corporation, Magna International covering all the costs to put on the event. We have an army of volunteers stepping up to support and amazing array of groups, organizations, and charities that work every day to improve the quality of life for all of us in the community. Add to that a number of small, local businesses who donate goods and services in support of the cause.
All are pitching in, rolling up their sleeves and taking ownership.
They do this to be part of something special that has been giving back to this community for 29 years. Last night (Wednesday) I felt a sense of pride when I listened to the groups talk about where the money was going, what Hoedown meant to them and as they shared their memories of Hoedown. There was a great feeling in that room.
I believe that came from everyone rolling up their sleeves to complete their respective tasks and feeling good together.
Plus, we all had fun.
To me, that describes a proven, winning formula. As we all watched the cheques being presented to this year’s recipients, we all collectively realized…THIS is why we Hoedown.
Steve Hinder
Magna For Community
