Students suffer in college strike

November 15, 2017

The strike which is happening at the Ontario Community Colleges is now in the fifth week.

The students are in the middle between the College Management and the striking faculty. The issues are quite clear: the ratio of part-time to full time teachers is way out of proportion

In some departments at the Colleges, approximately only 30% are full-time professors. How can you plan courses with other teachers when they might be gone at the next term?

Does the government realize that over 500,000 students are learning a very negative lesson? They have paid significant tuition fees, bought books and many rent an apartment so they can live away from home to attend school. The students are about to lose their school term due to the stoppage in the term’s classes.

Interestingly, the people with power at this moment are not really worried about the fate for the students’ academic year. The Colleges are actually saving money due to the strike by the employees! The government views the students as not all that important politically, since they do not have high rates of voting participation at the election time. They do not own much wealth and they are not an essential group to win an election.

Can the Liberal government please take some responsibility and get the students back into the classroom? They have suffered enough!

Jim Jackson

Aurora

