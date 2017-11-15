Governor General’s remarks “out of line”

November 15, 2017 · 0 Comments
Last Wednesday the Governor General took on climate change deniers, occult practices and, unfortunately, people of faith.
She said, in incredulous tones, “We are still debating and still questioning whether life was a divine intervention or whether it was coming out of a natural process let alone, oh my goodness, a random process.”
I now quote from Charles Darwin:
“I have never denied the existence of God. I think the theory of evolution is fully compatible with faith in God. I think the greatest argument for the existence in God is the impossibility of demonstrating and understanding that the immense universe, sublime above all measure, and man were the result of chance.”
Beyond Darwin, Galileo, Newton, Einstein, Collins (humane genome project) are just a few names of great scientists that come to mind who believed in God or a Higher Power.
Payette is free to believe what she chooses (i.e.: that nothing plus chance equals everything). But don’t give us opinion as truth, told with a supercilious self-righteousness.
It isn’t.
Look to the greats of science. And to the greats of faith. They are often the same.
Richard Doust
Aurora
