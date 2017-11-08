Letters

Simple acts of kindness make a difference

November 8, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Simple acts of kindness make a difference.
They not only make a positive impact on a specific situation but inspire us to strive to be more loving human beings.
For these reasons, it is not only important to highlight their value but recognize ourselves as purveyors of such acts.
To value ourselves in this way is to realize that in the very ordinariness of life we make a difference. When we exercise compassion, generosity, forgiveness, service, or other such acts of kindness, we help move humanity to a higher level of being.
Within our Aurora community many individuals, on a daily basis, live this way. They help to remove a self-serving hollowness, enriching our lives with their active presence.
I’m reminded of such acts of kindness by those who serve every Wednesday during Budget Bistro at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre. Their ordinariness tends to remove them from our awareness. And yet, as a TEAM, they are present, bringing us a meal – preparing, serving, and cleaning up afterwards.
In doing so, they remind us to be like minded.
In their own way, they make Aurora a place where we want to live.

John Abraham
Aurora

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2017-11-09-12

The Century of Sergeant Strange

"You joined up to get a husband." Nearly eighty years later these words still ring in the ears of centenarian Sgt. Peggy Strange.

2017-11-09-15

Yonge Street banners pay tribute to fallen Andreans

November is here and it is time to Remember. Last week, the Royal Canadian Legion, in...

3.1% tax increase considered as budget talks begin

Aurora residents could face a minimum 2.9 per cent increase on the municipal portion of their tax bill in 2018.

Tigers’ powerplay crushes Spirit

A quiet week for the Aurora Tigers was anything but on Saturday night in Stouffville.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open