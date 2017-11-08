November 8, 2017 · 0 Comments
Simple acts of kindness make a difference.
They not only make a positive impact on a specific situation but inspire us to strive to be more loving human beings.
For these reasons, it is not only important to highlight their value but recognize ourselves as purveyors of such acts.
To value ourselves in this way is to realize that in the very ordinariness of life we make a difference. When we exercise compassion, generosity, forgiveness, service, or other such acts of kindness, we help move humanity to a higher level of being.
Within our Aurora community many individuals, on a daily basis, live this way. They help to remove a self-serving hollowness, enriching our lives with their active presence.
I’m reminded of such acts of kindness by those who serve every Wednesday during Budget Bistro at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre. Their ordinariness tends to remove them from our awareness. And yet, as a TEAM, they are present, bringing us a meal – preparing, serving, and cleaning up afterwards.
In doing so, they remind us to be like minded.
In their own way, they make Aurora a place where we want to live.
John Abraham
Aurora
You must be logged in to post a comment.