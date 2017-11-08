November 8, 2017 · 0 Comments
The evening of Wednesday, November 1, was dark, cold and drizzly.
My husband and I had just arrived home from a lengthy vacation. Tired after three days of driving, we had to wade through piles of leaves from the two huge maples in our front yard in order to get in the door.
About 7:30 p.m., I heard laughter outside and thought it was students from G.W. Williams High School across the road.
But when I opened the door, lo and behold, a group of young teens were raking the yard! They were the youth group from The Campus Church on Bathurst Street, Aurora. Along with their pastor, these wonderful young people filled up 10 bags of leaves then went on to rake the lawn next door. Two moms, a three month old baby and a dog supervised.
Their mission: A Random Act of Kindness! What a delightful welcome home and a memory of so many caring, compassionate students Greg and I each taught for more than 35 years.
Thank you, Campus Youth Group, for shining such a bright light on a gloomy November evening.
Cathy Gross and Greg Clapp
Aurora
