Reader “gobsmacked” at Downie attention

October 25, 2017 · 0 Comments
I am compelled to write about the passing of Gord Downie of The Tragically Hip.
It’s never easy when someone dies, but with all due respect to his fans, I am gobsmacked at the level of attention his passing has received.
Yes, Gord Downie was a famous Canadian singer and, yes, he did some good things for others, but he was no Mick Jagger or Paul McCartney on an international scale?
It is respectful to pay tribute to a successful artist, but I am stunned at the amount of attention this singer has received since his passing.
S. Greig
Aurora
