INSIDE AURORA: Aurora Quiz (Part 4)

October 25, 2017

It’s once again time to find out how well you know the Town in which you live with our fourth Aurora Quiz.

As usual, the questions are a bit challenging, but to make it easier, all of the answers provide a 50% chance of being correct.

1. Does Aurora have any street names that start with the letter “Z”?

2. Which of these typically Canadian claims is made on the mural at Yonge and Wellington: that Canada is first in maple syrup production, or first in donut consumption?

3. “Aurora dollars” were a promotional currency given out some time ago to promote local businesses. If they were to be re-introduced today and provide similar buying power to 1975, adjusted for inflation, how much would one be worth; more or less than $5?

4. Based on number of staff working in Aurora, who has more employees, The Town of Aurora, or Magna International?

5. True or false; according to the Region of York, the average Auroran uses about 200 litres of water a day?

6. If you owned an aardvark, could you let it loose in Canine Commons, the leash-free dog park?

7. What took place in the Fall of 2002 in the parking lot near Yonge and Wellington behind what is now Aw Shucks!: The first Ribfest, or the first Farmers’ Market?

8. At the Aurora Memorial Peace Park, the Memorial Tower (constructed in 1925) and the Altar of Sacrifice (in 1960) commemorate 132 local lives lost in World Wars One and Two. Are any of those women?

9. True or False; in our local transit system, “Viva” stands for “Variable Integration and Vehicle Access”

10. Which one of either the former Seniors’ Centre or library in Library Square, both being demolished during Canada’s sesquicentennial, was built in honour of Canada’s centennial?

11. It has been suggested that with only one representative on Regional Council, Aurora is underserved. But based on average number of residents per representative, does Aurora at 55,000:1 rank in the bottom third of the nine York municipalities?

12. True or false; about a third of the land that is now the Arboretum was once a cemetery?

13. Which local theatre company has been around longer: Marquee Theatrical Productions or Theatre Aurora?

14. Evelyn Buck has been both Aurora’s mayor and a Town councillor. What other local electoral claim to fame does she have: she was Aurora’s last elected Reeve, or she is the only person who has been recognized twice as Citizen of the Year?

15. What transportation service started in Town in 1899: the Ontario Simcoe and Huron Railway, or the Metropolitan Street Railway (on Yonge)

16. In Aurora team names, Tigers are associated with hockey and Ducks are connected with swimming. What sport are the Diggers associated with: volleyball or softball?

17. Who came up with the name “Aurora”: Robert Machell or Charles Doan?

18. True or false, the reservoir on Orchard Heights has a capacity greater than a typical Olympic sized swimming pool?

19. What is “The Inspiration”: The artwork on the wall just outside the main doors to Town Hall, or the split in half fenced in tree on the Magna property across from the SARC?

20. Are there more or less than 50 parks in Aurora?

Answers appear on page 13 of this week’s edition of The Auroran.

