Former MP launches Conservative bid in Newmarket-Aurora

October 25, 2017

By Brock Weir

Local Conservatives marked the two-year countdown to the next Federal Election by looking firmly to the future, applauding former Newmarket-Aurora MP Lois Brown as she declared her intention to seek the party’s nomination for 2019.

Ms. Brown threw her hat into the ring before a packed house of supporters Saturday at the Newmarket branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.

“It is two years today until the next election and we’re at the halfway mark for the mandate of the Liberals and I believe we need to start getting our message out,” Ms. Brown told The Auroran on why she was declaring her intentions so early in the game. “I believe we need to work hard on behalf of the people of Newmarket-Aurora and make sure they know there are Conservatives right here who want to take their message to Ottawa.”

Since her defeat in the last Federal election by incumbent Liberal MP Kyle Peterson, Ms. Brown has remained a fixture at many community organizations. When asked what declaring now would enable her to do that she hasn’t been doing already, she said people have been asking her of future plans.

“Now they know that I have made my declaration,” she said. “I have taken some time over the last two years to really give it some thought. [Husband] Kelvin and I have our business and we have had some really good contracts and have really enjoyed what we’re doing, but I believe I have more to do for this community and that’s why I am making my stake today.”

Ms. Brown put her stake in the ground through a speech in which she expressed her support for long-time MP Andrew Scheer, who was elected leader of the Conservative party earlier this year, took aim at Mr. Peterson and his party’s policies, and offered her record as an MP.

“While we will always be grateful for the leadership of Stephen Harper, Canadians did vote for change in 2015 and I will be the first to admit our communications needed some improvement,” Ms. Brown told supporters. “So, we have generational change in our leadership and I am excited to watch Andrew Scheer as he grows in his leadership and as he prepares to become our next Prime Minister. I believe Andrew understands you and he understands me. He was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth and he does not have a trust fund.

“Andrew is middle class and I know he cares deeply for the future of Canada for his kids – and he must care a lot because he has five of them! Andrew is focused on economic growth and jobs because he wants jobs for your kids and he wants jobs for his kids.”

While she said she was “excited” about the Party’s future, she said she was “dismayed” with the direction of the Liberal Government.

Chief among these concerns were tax changes recently proposed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau which Ms. Brown said were an “attack” on small businesses and entrepreneurs.

“I can tell you the current

member for Newmarker-Aurora…heard from hundreds of his constituents who opposed the tax changes and simply asked for an extension for the consultations,” she claimed. “Well, Mr. Peterson stood up in the House of Commons in lock step with his Liberal colleagues and he voted against his constituents. So, I ask, Mr. Peterson, do you represent your constituents?”

She told supporters their question should be what they can expect from a Conservative government.

“I can assure you a Conservative government will return to the principles of fiscal responsibility, balanced budgets, policies that encourage businesses and entrepreneurs and policies that let Canadians keep more of their own money,” said Ms. Brown.

Veering briefly from policy, Ms. Brown explained to assembled Conservatives what she has been up to over the last two years. In addition to the business she shares with Kelvin, she said she has been working with the Newmarket Legion on various projects, serving on the Regimental Council for the Queen’s York Rangers, continued her involvement with St. John’s Ambulance as well as the Aurora Historical Society.

“I have also continued my international development work with maternal newborn and child health,” she said. “I have been lending my knowledge and experience to several NGOs that are working in Africa and am currently a board member for my son-in-law’s corporation that is growing in Ghana. The time has come for me to refocus my energy because two years from today we will have a Federal election. I want to say thank you to every one of you who has supported me and encouraged me over the last while and it has really been overwhelming for me, the number of people who have asked me to run again.

“I am running in response to those hundreds of people I have encountered over the last two years who have asked me to run again. I am running because I feel the need to continue to serve my community right here in Newmarket-Aurora to use my experience to serve Canada and to make a better future for all Canadians. I know I still have so much to do and I still have so much to give. I can promise you this: I will work very, very hard to earn the right to be your Conservative candidate, but I need your support.”

