Realtor charged following sexual assault in Aurora

October 18, 2017
Investigators with the York Regional Police’s Special victims Unit have charged a 46-year-old Newmarket man in connection with a sexual assault in Aurora.
On Thursday, October 12, at approximately 4.30 p.m., a 27-year-old woman met with the accused, who was her real estate agent, at a coffee shop in Aurora to discuss a real estate transaction. Following their meeting, Police say the accused followed the victim to her vehicle and sexually assaulted her. Following the assault, the victim attended the nearest police station and reported the incident.
Investigators arrested Bao Sheng (Jefferson) Zhang the same day and York Regional Police have released an image (right) of the accused to ensure there are no further victims.
The accused will be appearing in court on October 31.
The charges have not been proven.
