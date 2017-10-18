General News » News

Realtor charged following sexual assault in Aurora

October 18, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Investigators with the York Regional Police’s Special victims Unit have charged a 46-year-old Newmarket man in connection with a sexual assault in Aurora.
On Thursday, October 12, at approximately 4.30 p.m., a 27-year-old woman met with the accused, who was her real estate agent, at a coffee shop in Aurora to discuss a real estate transaction. Following their meeting, Police say the accused followed the victim to her vehicle and sexually assaulted her. Following the assault, the victim attended the nearest police station and reported the incident.19
Investigators arrested Bao Sheng (Jefferson) Zhang the same day and York Regional Police have released an image (right) of the accused to ensure there are no further victims.
The accused will be appearing in court on October 31.
The charges have not been proven.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2017-10-19-01

Accessibility advocates hail opening of Diamond Jubilee Park

Local pot store could be up in smoke before it even happens

Opt-out provision could nip local LCBO-style recreational marijuana store in the bud before 2018 roll-out.

Council to mull reduction from eight members to six

Almost two-thirds of voters in the 2014 Municipal Election voted in favour of reducing the size of Council from eight members plus the Mayor to six, but...

2017-10-19-07

Tigers holding on to OJHL North lead

The local rivals meet each other for the first time this season on Thursday, when the Hurricanes host the annual Pink in the Rink charity game at the Ray Twinney Complex.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open