MP’s REPORT: Fall in Full Swing

October 18, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

The fall sitting of Parliament is in full swing, with a busy four weeks ahead in Ottawa. This fall season has been enjoyable with the warm summer-like weather extending into October.

We have much to be grateful for in our community and as Canadians. I hope you and your families took the opportunity to enjoy a wonderful Thanksgiving long weekend. I was happy to get some time to spend with my family.

Recently, on September 21, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the European Union came into effect. This is the start of a remarkable new chapter in the relationship between Europe and Canada. CETA is the new gold-standard in trade agreements – it is one of the most progressive and ambitious free trade agreements in history, one that puts middle class Canadians front and centre. If you are interested in establishing or expanding into the European market, please connect with my office; we can help.

September was hunger action month. I was pleased to join staff from MP Leona Alleslev and MPP Ballard’s offices for a food sort at the Aurora Food Pantry. The Pantry serves approximately 600 families per month and is always looking for donations to help support families in our community. For donations and more information, please visit their website at aurorafoodpantry.ca

Changes to Canada’s Citizenship Act came into effect on October 11 as a result of Bill C-6 which passed Parliament in June 2017. These changes our government has made to the Citizenship Act allow for more flexibility for eligible applicants who are applying for citizenship, ensuring that we are retaining more talent for growth here in Canada.

Our government knows that one of the strongest pillars for successful integration into Canadian life is achieving Canadian Citizenship, and our reforms will streamline this process, enhance program integrity and repeal unfair previsions that treat dual citizens differently than other Canadians.

I was proud to celebrate alongside many in our community for the opening of a brand new fully-accessible recreation park. Thank you to all involved in spearheading this initiative, demonstrating our community’s significant commitment to ensure inclusion and accessibility for all residents and visitors. I would like to thank members of the Accessibility Advisory Committee: Tyler Barker, John Lenchak, Gordon Barnes, James Hoyes, Joanne Spitzer, Chris Catania, as well as Aurora Council. The park includes equipment suitable for all ages and abilities, as well as a sensory garden and quaint meditation area. Located across from Aurora’s Town Hall, it is a great space for all to utilize!

Once again this year, our community has come together to raise nearly $100,000 during the 2017 Dancing with the Easter Seals Stars Aurora-Newmarket. These funds will go a long way to helping kids with physical disabilities succeed, allowing Easter Seals to help kids be kids. I am proud of the strong support within our community to support Easter Seals. Congratulations to all the participants of the Newmarket-Aurora Dancing with the Stars for Easter Seals. The fundraising event was an outstanding success raising $97,000. Congratulations to each of the participants on your performance, and a special congratulations to Melanie Bell!

Congratulations to Aurora’s St. Andrew’s College Cadet Corps for a great job at the Invictus Games opening and closing ceremonies. Aurorans and indeed all Canadians were very proud to see their participation at a global event.

This week the 2017 Aurora Prayer Breakfast was held at St. Maximillian Kolbe Catholic High School. This annual event is a time for local churches, community members, business leaders and elected officials to join together in unity of faith to pray for our community. Thank you to the organizers, volunteers, local churches, and our business and community leaders for your commitment to unite together in prayer and faith for Aurora.

On Thursday, October 19, join fellow residents for the Battle of York — Pink in the Rink Battle Newmarket Hurricanes vs Aurora Tigers at Ray Twinney Complex, Newmarket in support of Southlake Regional Health Centre. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

This coming Saturday October 21, I am looking forward to the 6th Annual Hillary House Ball hosted by the Aurora Historical Society. This year’s event will highlight Canada’s 150th Anniversary of Confederation. For a remarkable 155 years, one of Aurora’s most significant landmarks, the Hillary House National Historic Site has been an integral part of the community and I look forward to this year’s event. A sincere thank you to the Aurora Historical Society for their ongoing efforts and commitment to the preservation of Hillary House.

Finally, a special welcome to Arden Krystal, the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Southlake Regional Health Centre.

As a reminder, you can reach out to my office and my staff at any time. Please do not hesitate to contact us should you need any information or assistance with Federal Matters. We are located at 16600 Bayview Avenue, Suite 202. You can reach us at Tel: 905-953-7515 or by email at Kyle.Peterson@parl.gc.ca.

