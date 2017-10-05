Aurora men thank “guardian angels” for second chance at life

By Brock Weir

Brian Golder describes himself as “an older gentleman” but a very thankful one. In fact, he views himself as an older gentleman “given a second chance at life.”

On Tuesday, Mr. Golder had the opportunity to thank those individuals who came to his rescue and helped make this second chance a reality for him.

Rare are the occasions when a man has the opportunity to personally thank the people who helped save his life; and even rarer still are those evenings when two men have the chance to do so as well.

But that is just what happened on Tuesday night when Mr. Golder, along with Fred Osti, were able to personally thank municipal staff and lifeguards for the quick-thinking actions that saved them from death.

“On May 30, the Recreation Staff responded to a medical emergency at the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex where there was an unconscious, non-breathing individual in the pool,” said Adrian Wong, Recreation Supervisor for the Town of Aurora, on what led up to Mr. Osti’s rescue. “The lifeguards quickly identified and responded to the individual, cleared the pool and called 911. Lifeguards performed CPR and used the automated external defibrillator. Soon after, Central York Fire Services and York EMS were on the scene and the individual was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

“The Recreation Team provided support through managing the scene, directing bystanders and providing a critical incident stress defusing session for the staff who responded to the incident. Their level of training, preparedness, communication and teamwork were all contributing factors to the success of the rescue.”

Mr. Osti, along with his wife, were on hand to applaud Community Program Coordinator Jodi Alexander, Lifeguard Adrian Bunyi, Aquatics Coordinator Terri Edwards, Lifeguard Nicole Lawlor, Customer Service Representative Courtney Levek, Acting Youth and Community Development Coordinator Greg Peri, Lifeguards Jennifer Savov and Glenda Wilcock, and Mr. Wong for their work.

“Fred does not remember, but he must have heard my story many times,” said Mrs. Osti. “It seemed like forever, but they got a pulse. All the staff were so caring, so helpful and so determined. The four life guards are Fred’s guardian angels. I hope they will do much more for our community and may God bless them.”

Almost exactly two months later, Mr. Golder was discovered collapsed and unconscious on the floor of the Aurora Public Library’s men’s room by patron Angelo DiPlessibo.

After calling 911, Mr. DiPlessibo alerted Library Staff to the emergency and Reccia Mandelcorn, Manager of Community Collaboration, and, on her first week on the job, Ashley Nunn-Smith, Manager of Content, Access and Innovation, sprang into action.

“They administered CPR and used the defibrillator as directed,” said Jill Foster, CEO for the Aurora Public Library. “They continued CPR until Central York Fire Services, York Regional Police, and York Region EMS arrived and transported the gentleman to the hospital. I know I speak for all my staff in expressing the appreciation and admiration for the quick thinking and decisive action of our two colleagues, Reccia and Ashley. I am proud of my library staff for the work they do day in and day out, but tonight surely is special.

“To everyone’s great relief, the victim’s wife made the effort to come into the Library shortly after the incident to tell us all that her husband was resting and would recover – and that was the best news of all.”

Better still was Mr. Golding along with his wife Velma, were in the audience to surprise Ms. Nunn-Smith and Ms. Mandelcorn with his personal thanks.

“I would like to thank the ladies for the opportunity of a second chance,” he said. “It is very important. I realise I am an older gentlemen, but to have the opportunity to be basically given a second chance is amazing. I thank the ladies, extremely.”

