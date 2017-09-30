IN GOOD COMPANY: Celebrating Autumn

September 29, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Mayor Geoff Dawe

I would like to thank the residents and visitors who attended the Multicultural Festival and the Mosaic 150.

This was a wonderful celebration honouring the many different cultures in Aurora. It was nice to see members of the community come together and take part in a series of events and international food tastings. I hope most residents had a chance to paint a tile for the Mosaic 150 and be part of Aurora’s history.

Take a look at the Town’s Instagram feed to view a completed picture of the beautiful mural our community created.

I would also like to thank everyone who attended the Magna Hoedown. I had a chance to attend the festivities and accept a cheque for our local charities, non-profits and community groups.

Thank you as well to the Town and Library staff who were recognized at Council for their heroic efforts in saving the lives of members of our community. I am very proud of your bravery and dedication to the well-being of others. Your skills and training were out to the test and you did an amazing job. You are heroes in our community!

Last week, I hosted the Aurora Mayor’s Charity Golf Classic. The event was a complete success and we raised $50,000 towards local charities and community organizations. Thank you to the attendees and sponsors for contributing their funds to a worthy cause. Special thanks to all the volunteers who every year, do a fantastic job in organizing this important event.

Are you up for the challenge of balancing the Town’s 2018 Budget? Residents can win $250 towards their municipal tax account (or equivalent) by using an online budgeting tool to allocate tax dollars and balance the budget. Experience the unique process of creating a fair and balanced budget.

Take into perspective the needs of our community with allocation of budget dollars. I look forward to seeing your input. Visitaurora.citizenbudget.com to access the survey. For more information on Aurora’s 2018 Budget and for an updated list of budget meetings, visitaurora.ca/budget2018.

Recently, Aurora Town Council approved a report which set in motion the public notification process required for Council to consider accessing funds from the 2005 sale of Hydro Aurora.

During the fall of 2017, Council may consider accessing funds from the Aurora Hydro Sale Investment Reserve Fund. Council is giving the community at least 30-days’ notice prior to approving any allocation of funds. For updates about this process, register at clerks@aurora.ca.

What’s the best way to celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend? Join us at one of the last concerts of the season…. The Colours of Fall Concert. This event will be held at Aurora Town Park on Thursday, October 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment, pumpkin carving and the fall themed treats. For details, visit aurora.ca/fallconcert.

Stay connected to the Town. Visit the Town’s website, read the local Notice Board, subscribe to our social media feeds and sign-up for our monthly e-newsletter, Aurora Matters.

I also have a monthly radio spot on 105.9 The Region called Mayors in the Morning. This is one of the great ways that helps me to stay connected to residents. Please email, tweet or call in any questions about our Town. To view airtimes, visit1059theregion.com/mayors. If you’re not able to call in, please feel free to email me at mayor@aurora.ca.

Readers Comments (0)