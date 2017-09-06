MP’S REPORT: 2016-2017 in Review

September 6, 2017

By Leona Alleslev, MP

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

As we mark the two year anniversary of the 2015 election this fall, I can confidently say that our government has accomplished a great deal, but there is still much work to do.

Our government is working hard to keep important promises that meet the real needs of Canadians.

In the first year, we followed through on some significant promises including investments in infrastructure and fighting climate change. Since then, we have put more money in the pockets of nine out of ten families through the Canada Child Benefit, and strengthened the Canada Pension Plan so more Canadians can achieve a strong, secure, and stable retirement.

In 2017, we have built on these accomplishments, and taken further steps to create good, middle class jobs while growing the economy over the long term. It has also been another year of unprecedented investments in public transit, affordable housing, home care, and mental health services, but there is always more to be done.

That is why my team and I are excited as we plan and prepare to return to the House of Commons this fall. Part of our planning is to determine priorities by assessing what has been accomplished and establishing what needs to be done next.

I have listened to people across Aurora, Oak Ridges, and Richmond Hill, and in response I have established four priority areas to focus on for the upcoming year and in the future. Throughout the next year, my office and I will host town halls on these topics (and other topics as well), to better understand your perspective, represent your voice in Ottawa, and make real, positive change not only in our community but across Canada.



PRIORITIES

Precarious Employment – working to increase the quantity of high quality jobs in Canada.

Taxes & Improving

Government – exploring ways to simplify the tax process, enhance metrics, accountability and transparency in the delivery of government services, and enhance information sharing between federal government departments.

Youth – identifying approaches to increase co-op and employment opportunities, especially in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, to ensure youth are set for the future.

Women in Leadership – advocating for gender balance in executive and board positions. Companies with strong female leadership generate higher return on equity: 10.1% vs. 7.4% for those without.

In addition to establishing priorities, my office and I have also created a report which outlines the work we have completed this past year.

As a Member of Parliament I am often asked “So, what does an MP actually do?” This report below should help address that question, and if you want more details I would love to hear from you to outline and share what our constituency office team and I have been working on.

MP Alleslev’s 2016-2017

REPORT in NUMBERS

153 Days in Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill & 122 Days in Ottawa.

143 Cases Solved for constituents (including immigration, CRA, and other federal government services our office can assist you with).

5 Public Town Halls hosted in Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill.

11 Articles written for local newspapers.

47 Community Events attended.

4 Federal Funding Announcements including over $425,000 for Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill.

7 Speeches in the House of Commons.

141 Votes in the House of Commons.

1 Government Committee: National Defence.

6 Parliamentary Caucuses: Aerospace (Chair), Automotive, Digital, Women’s, Ontario, National.

5 Parliamentary Associations: NATO (Chair), Member on Canada-USA, Canada-Europe, Canada-France, Commonwealth, and Inter-Parliamentary Union.

2 Reports tabled for the NATO Parliamentary Association.

NEXT TOWN HALL: TAX FAIRNESS

Our government is consulting Canadians on proposals to close unfair tax loopholes. We will ensure that small businesses are able to do what they do best: grow their businesses, create jobs and support their communities.

I hope you will join us in the Magna Room at the Aurora Public Library from 12:00 – 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 24.

If you are interested in attending, tell us you’re going on Facebook or register at: LeonaAlleslevMP.ca. I look forward to discussing this topic with you in more detail.

Please Contact Me!



