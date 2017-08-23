IN GOOD COMPANY: Celebrating the cultural diversity of our community

By Mayor Geoff Dawe

As the summer fun starts to wind down, most families are preparing for the

back to school routine in September.

I’d like to wish all the students and parents a successful and smooth transition back to work and school. I hope our young students have a wonderful year of learning and establish new friendships.

Doors Open Aurora had another successful year! Thank you to the residents and visitors who participated in this event and toured our seventeen sites. Aurora is a culturally rich and diverse community with many buildings that exemplify our unique heritage. Thank you to all the businesses, organizations and individuals who opened their doors to the public and helped organize this annual event.

Recently, several residents expressed concern about an application brought forward to the Town’s Committee of Adjustment regarding two vacant properties on Henderson Drive. Some may refer to these properties as Henderson Forest but in actual fact this is not a Town or Regionally-owned forest.

This area is privately owned land and is zoned for residential use.

On May 11, an application came before the Committee of Adjustment – a committee made up of citizen members that review applications related to building and planning – to build a single, detached home on each lot.

There is currently a Natural Heritage Evaluation ongoing and the application will return to the Committee of Adjustment for consideration in the fall once the evaluation is complete. An assessment is underway of the wildlife and habitats that may be affected by the possible addition of a home on the lots. Once the Town receives the report detailing the potential environmental impacts, it will be circulated to the Lake Simcoe Conservation Authority (LSRCA) for their input.

The Town is committed to preservation of our environment and natural wildlife.

For more details about this application and to view a site map, visit aurora.ca under the news and notices section. If there are any questions or concerns about this application please contact planning@aurora.ca or call Planning and Building Services at 905-727-3123 ext. 4223.

Don’t miss the most anticipated event of the summer, Aurora’s Ribfest at Machell Park starting on Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27. Taste mouthwatering ribs, blooming onions, corn on the cob, roasted yams, ice cream and visit the licensed beer garden. Take the family out to enjoy the inflatable midway and children’s activity zone. Dance the night away with two iconic Canadian rock bands – Harlequin and David Wilcox.

Check out the Hoedown Showdown Semi-Finalists presented by Magna. There are so many things to do and see at this year’s event so be sure and come by for the fun! To view a full schedule of events for Ribfest, visit aurora.ca/ribfest.

Our last Concerts in the Park is on Wednesday, August 30 in Aurora Town Park from

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Listen to Shania Twin performing hits by Shania Twain, one of Canada’s top female country artists. Take this opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and listen to music under the stars.

On another note, the Town’s Multicultural Festival is fast approaching. Join us on Saturday, September 9 at Aurora Town Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and experience the wonderful aspects of all the beautiful cultures living in Aurora. We are fortunate to live in a diverse Town that appreciates our cultural history but also welcomes new ethnicities. Experience international foods from across the world or be entertained by cultural performances. Show your appreciation of the multicultural world that we live in and attend this event.

Stay connected to the Town. Visit the Town’s website, read the local Notice Board, subscribe to our social media feeds and sign-up for our monthly e-newsletter, Aurora Matters. I also have a monthly radio spot on 105.9 The Region called Mayors in the Morning. This is one of the great ways that helps me to stay connected to residents. Please email, tweet or call in any questions about our Town. To view airtimes, visit 1059theregion.com/mayors. If you’re not able to call in, please feel free to email me at mayor@aurora.ca.

