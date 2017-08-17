Early morning encounter leads to kudos for Councillor

August 17, 2017 · 0 Comments

It is 8.30 on Sunday morning, August 6.

I live across from Town Park and wanted to bring this your attention, as well as other fellow Aurorans.

I was up at 6 a.m. this morning and, as I normally do each morning, I took my dog for a walk across the street in Town Park.

The park is normally empty at this time of day, but on this morning there was a fellow going around picking up debris left behind from the previous night’s Aurora Music festival.

I recognized the man from pictures I’ve seen as John Abel (Town Councillor).

I stopped to say “good morning”, and we chatted for a minute. He wanted to make sure there were no sharp objects, etc., on the ground, in case some kids stepped on them.

I said that was thoughtful of him and moved on.

An hour later, I looked out my window to see him assisting others in dismantling the temporary festival stage.

Politicians generally anger me but, in this case John Abel was going way beyond the “call of duty.”

I don’t know John Abel and have never met the man before this morning, but sure am happy as a taxpayer that he is working for us.

I’m certain that whenever he entered politics, picking up leftover debris and dismantling stage sets was not on the job description.

Kudos John Abel, much appreciated!

Paul Wells

Aurora



Readers Comments (0)