Letters

Stop being idle on climate change

August 9, 2017

Trumpism in Aurora?
On our street, we have a family that leave their vehicles idling for 20, 30 or as much as 45 minutes.
I’ve long given up being surprised by what some people do.
What did surprise me was the bylaw office returning my call to inform me that Aurora does not have a bylaw against excessive idling. Well, technically we do, if we idle our vehicles at the park, but not on private property.
Vaughan has a bylaw. Newmarket has a bylaw. Toronto, Barrie, Kingston, Guelph all have bylaws. But there is no bylaw in Aurora.
Could it be we don’t have climate change in Aurora? Quick, somebody build a wall to keep climate change out of Aurora.

David Cook
Aurora

         

