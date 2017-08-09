On getting involved

August 9, 2017

I’ve recently turned 80 and, from time to time, am experiencing moments of anxiety as I look at the demands of life and what lies ahead.

What was accomplished with ease has now become a bit more difficult. As I reflect on this, I ask myself whether I’ll be able to successfully meet the demands of life while remaining healthy and independent.

It seems to me that many seniors living within my condo building, are navigating these latter years fairly successfully. However, I would hazard to guess that, from time to time, these, as other seniors, experience the same kind of anxiety mentioned above.

My growing realization is, to remain healthy and independent, I need to utilize the various programs available to residents of Aurora. One of these is the Aurora Seniors’ Centre.

I’ve lived in Aurora for some 14 years; however, it’s only recently that I’ve really tuned in to what the Seniors’ Centre has to offer. A wide variety of activities attracts a steady stream of members and, perhaps, more importantly, the opportunity to interact socially with fellow seniors. It is truly a bee hive of activity.

A dedicated, wonderful staff, along with deeply committed volunteers, provide the foundation for the smooth functioning of the Centre.

It is important to recognize this and to be grateful for what they contribute to making this happen.

For all you do. Thank You!

John Abraham

Aurora



