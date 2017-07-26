MP’S REPORT: The Height of Summer

July 26, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

It has been a busy start to the summer here in Aurora.

It was a pleasure to join together with our community on Canada Day to celebrate Canada’s 150th Anniversary of Confederation.

The Canada Day festivities at Lambert Willson Park were well attended and filled with great music, entertainment, food and many fun activities for all ages. The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #385 in Aurora hosted a wonderful Canada Day BBQ filled with music and dancing.

A special thank you to the Town of Aurora staff, community organizations and the many volunteers for their hard work and commitment to help to make the Town of Aurora Canada Day festivities a great success.

It wa s an honour to join Mayor Geoff Dawe, Aurora Town Councillors, MP Leona Alleslev and MPP Chris Ballard at Aurora’s Town Hall for the official welcome ceremony for the visiting delegation from Leksand, Sweden.

The delegation included Mayor Ulrika Liljeberg, Vice-Mayor, Anne-Lie Stenberg and Town Manager Goran Wigert.

The Town of Aurora has been twinned with Leksand, Sweden since approximately 1974 and it was a special honour to have the delegation join together with our community on Canada Day in celebration of Canada’s 150th Anniversary of Confederation.

On Tuesday, June 27, on behalf of the Hon. Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Sconce and Economic Development and Minister Responsible for FedDev Ontario, I was proud to announce $130,100 in Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program funding for the Rehabilitation of the Ice Rink project at the Aurora Community Centre.

This funding will allow for important improvements to be made to the ice rink ensuring residents may continue to enjoy being active through sport, recreation and leisure for many years to come‎.

This July marks the one year anniversary of our Government’s launch of the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), which helps families with the high cost of raising children.

In the month of May, families of Newmarket-Aurora received on average approximately $500 totalling $5,963,000 which is benefitting 20,620 children.

The Canada Child Benefit is helping lift approximately 300,000 children out of poverty. The benefits are providing parents with more flexibility to put money towards the things that are important to them.

I will be hosting a barbecue on Sunday, August 20, from 12 noon to 2:30 pm at Fairy Lake Park in Newmarket.

I invite everyone in our community to come and join us to celebrate Canada’s 150, enjoy great food and fun activities for the kids. It will be a fantastic opportunity meet with many great people of our community.

In case of rain, the BBQ will be held in the Newmarket Community Centre at 200 Doug Duncan Drive, Newmarket. Hope to see you there!

As a reminder, you can reach out to my office and my staff at any time. Please do not hesitate to contact us should you require any information or assistance with Federal Matters.

We are located at 16600 Bayview Avenue, Suite 202. You may reach us at 905-953-7515 or by email at Kyle.Peterson@parl.gc.ca.

