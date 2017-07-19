Perhaps Councillors should rethink job: Reader

(Re: Workload has outgrown part-time job: Councillors, July 6)

In regards to the article as noted above in The Auroran dated July 6, it advises that Councillors will have their pay increased to off-set the income taxes they now will have to pay for the one third of their salary which previously was exempt.

It must be nice to just be able to pony up to the public money trough.

The article also notes a comment from Wendy Gaertner saying, and I quote “there have been Cost of Living increases over the years.”

Really – welcome to the real world Wendy Gaertner.

I can tell you without hesitation as a pensioner that the small increases in my pension don’t by any means cover the increases in cost of living expenses – just try it some time.

Articles like this make me wonder if anyone really cares about people who are trying to live on pensions or fixed incomes.

As for those Councillors who feel their salary doesn’t pay enough for the work involved, my suggestion would be to do like anybody else and get another job.

William Rogers

Aurora



