An Open Letter to Garden Tour participants

July 19, 2017

It’s been two weeks since you woke up and checked Environment Canada’s website to look at the BIG YELLOW BANNER proclaiming a severe weather watch. Well, the weather held (maybe a little rough to start) and you got through the day. As Hilka (Parker) and I visited each of your gardens, we only experienced smiles from you, the volunteers and the visitors we spoke with. I hope you enjoyed the experience as much as we did.

We have had such positive feedback from those who brought their umbrellas and carried on. I know the numbers may have been a little disappointing for you. They were for us, as this is a major fundraiser for our and your club. But we did track the numbers and we had over a hundred visitors to each of your gardens. It probably didn’t feel that way because they would have been spread through the day but that’s official.

Photos of the tour are in The Auroran’s and Snap’d newspapers and on their websites…fantastic.

I have been told this collection of gardens was outstanding. Each unique but quite beautiful. And special because they represent your vision and care. I couldn’t agree more.

Without your hard work (remember, we told you not to fuss last year but you didn’t listen), very generously allowing us to showcase your beautiful gardens to our community AND personally hosting, this tour would not have been possible or the success it was.

Our next meeting will be at the Royal Canadian Legion on September 27. “Go Wild…Make Your Garden a Habitat” is the featured topic.

Judy Ryan

Aurora Garden and Horticultural Society

