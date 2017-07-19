IN GOOD COMPANY: Celebrating the Summer

July 19, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Mayor Geoff Dawe

We had a great visit with our partners from Leksand, Sweden a couple of weeks ago. The group from Sweden had a wonderful time meeting town and regional officials, participating in the Canada Day festivities and touring our beautiful town and its facilities.

It was a wonderful chance to help strengthen the bond between our two towns and learn from each other. I look forward to the next visit!

I am also delighted to announce my appointment of Vice Chair of the Planning and Economic Development Committee at York Region.

This new position will allow me to address the topics of planning, housing, land, zoning, heritage and development of neighbourhoods in York Region. I look forward to learning more and helping to make a positive difference in our community and region.

I recently announced that Harlequin and David Wilcox will be performing at Aurora’s Ribfest this year! Aurora’s Ribfest is from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27 at Machell Park. Don’t miss the tastiest event of the season filled with fun and great food.

Stay tuned for more information to come soon! Celebrate Canadian bands, artists and songwriters at Concerts in the Park. Enjoy performances from Carl Berger, Dani Strong, Classic Lightfoot Live, Toronto All Star Jazz Band and more.

There is an exciting community event coming up this weekend called The Great Canadian Songbook on Saturday, July 22 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dance the night away to an all vinyl playlist of Canadian Hits at the Aurora Community Centre.

Browse through an indoor classic car show and music memorabilia. Admission to this event is free with thanks to the following event sponsors: Geranium and TACC Developments and the associate sponsors: The Auroran, Aurora Mayor’s Golf Tournament, Kwik Kopy Print, Rotary Club of Aurora and Treasure Hill. Thank you to David Heard and Christopher Watts for their vision in creating this dynamic and entertaining event.

Aurora is also a proud supporter of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. This is a national charity that helps kids from financially disadvantaged families participate in organized sport and physical activity. One in three Canadian children cannot afford to participate in organized sport and recreation.

Jumpstart helps these families by providing funding for equipment, enrolment and transportation. By engaging over 1,900 community partners in every riding across the country, Jumpstart has been able to support over 1.4 million children.

To honour this partnership, Jumpstart is hosting a series of games for disadvantaged families which I will be attending later on this month.

Stay connected to the Town. Visit the Town’s website, read the local Notice Board, subscribe to our social media feeds and sign-up for our monthly e-newsletter, Aurora Matters.

I also have a monthly radio spot on 105.9 The Region called Mayors in the Morning. This is one of the great ways that helps me to stay connected to residents. Please email, tweet or call in questions about our Town. For scheduling information, visit 1059theregion.com/mayors. If you’re not able to call in, please feel free to email me with any questions or comments about the Town at mayor@aurora.ca.

Readers Comments (0)