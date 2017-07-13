MP’s REPORT: Community Recognition for Canada 150!

By Leona Alleslev, MP

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

July has already proven to be a busy month full of Canada 150 celebrations, BBQs, and special time with friends and family. On July 1 this year we celebrated Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

We united as a community and as a country to contribute to something bigger than ourselves.

However, the spirit of Canada 150 is a year-long celebration which does not end on July 1. I wanted to take this opportunity to recognize some of the wonderful Canada150 projects happening in our own corner of the country.

CANADA 150 FUNDING

In honour of Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation, our government initiated a number of funding programs to both celebrate this important milestone and build our country for the next 150 years. Here in Aurora the following projects have received funding:

AURORA PUBLIC LIBRARY

In April, I had the pleasure to announce $97,000 in Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Funding to the Aurora Public Library. This funding will continue to build up our Aurora Public Library as an innovative hub that provides a wide-range of resources and services to its residents.

AURORA CULTURAL CENTRE

I also had the opportunity to announce $29,000 through the Canada 150 Fund to the Aurora Cultural Centre. Their community project, “Canada 150 Milestones Mural: A Community Art Project”, will create a special mural that addresses the four Canada 150 priorities: diversity and inclusion, the environment, engaging and inspiring young people and reconciliation with Indigenous people. Stay tuned for an unveiling ceremony in the Fall!

L’ASSOCIATION DES FRANCOPHONES DE LA RÉGION DE YORK INC. (AFRY)

In June, I had the privilege to announce $75,000 from the Community Life fund to L’Association des francophones de la région de York Inc. (AFRY). As Canadians, we are privileged to live in a country, where we can live and work in two official languages, and where our diversity is our strength.

The French language, heritage and culture are part of the foundation upon which Canada was built. Our distinct French culture is rooted in our Canadian identity, recognized around the world, and most importantly, here at home.

This funding will allow AFRY to build on their current infrastructure to serve York Region’s growing Francophone population and further enrich our community’s French culture.

CANADA 150 CITIZEN RECOGNITION

Do you know a Canadian who has contributed to our country in a meaningful way? Perhaps a friend, a neighbour, a colleague, or even yourself, who has provided thought leadership, invented leading edge technology, or fostered innovation in Canada?

Have they changed the way society thinks about a certain topic, or contributed their skills to further the intellectual capital of our great nation?

As part of the sesquicentennial celebrations, I will be presenting awards to citizens in our constituency who have contributed to something bigger than themselves, and bigger than our community, who have made a contribution to the advancement of Canada.

In honour of Canada 150, as your Member of Parliament, I will be recognizing thought leaders from Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill who have committed themselves to projects or ideas that will position our nation for continued success for the next 150 years.

The awards ceremony will occur in the fall, but I encourage you to nominate yourself or someone you know by contacting our constituency office for a nomination form.

Enjoy your summer!

Enjoy your summer!

