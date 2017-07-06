Four year old Aurora girl killed in East Gwillimbury crash

July 6, 2017 · 0 Comments

A four-year-old Aurora girl was killed and several others injured in a collision in East Gwillimbury on Wednesday afternoon.

The York Regional Police is seeking witnesses with any information into the crash.

Police say they responded at 3.30 p.m. to the scene of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Woodbine Avenue and Mount Albert Road. A Toyota Sienna with seven occupants collided with a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck pulling a small trailer.

“Of the occupant of the Toyota, a four-year-old girl from Aurora was killed at the scene, a one-year-old baby boy from Aurora and an 11-year-old girl from Richmond Hill were transported to hospital in critical condition. The driver, a 29-year-old woman from Aurora suffered minor injuries along with one other adult passenger. Two other adult passengers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One adult male passenger of the pick-up truck received minor injuries. The driver and the second passenger were not injured.”

The Police Investigation is ongoing and ay witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision are being asked to come forward.

York Regional Police is asking anyone with information to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423 x7704, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com, or text your tip by sending your message to CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.

Readers Comments (0)