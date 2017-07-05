A few thoughts on Canada Day

A few thoughts after the big day, the expensive fireworks, a rubber duck floating in Lake Ontario, and the teepee in Ottawa moved at last to a more respected spot.

Elizabeth Hearn Milner

Bracebridge

(formerly Aurora)

Oh Canada!

Yes, we marked Canada’s one hundred and fiftieth year,

But there is something not to be forgotten I fear,

Nations survived here long before we white people came.

Yet, we bestowed upon this land

our claim.

We ignored these residents the

right to this their land,

An egregious act to be recalled

you understand.

We number this sesquicentennial

from our arrival

And celebrate the numbered

years of our survival.

This land mass is a splendid

and bountiful place.

A land of mountains, plains,

waters and endless space.

We must protect the precious

gifts we all now own

Remembering those from whom

each prize was stolen.

Canada’s one hundred and fiftieth year deserved a thoughtful celebration,

And let us not forget the story of those here long before our occupation.



