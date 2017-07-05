Letters

A few thoughts on Canada Day

July 5, 2017   ·   0 Comments

A few thoughts after the big day, the expensive fireworks, a rubber duck floating in Lake Ontario, and the teepee in Ottawa moved at last to a more respected spot.

Elizabeth Hearn Milner
Bracebridge
(formerly Aurora)

Oh Canada!

Yes, we marked Canada’s one hundred and fiftieth year,
But there is something not to be forgotten I fear,
Nations survived here long before we white people came.
Yet, we bestowed upon this land
our claim.

We ignored these residents the
right to this their land,
An egregious act to be recalled
you understand.
We number this sesquicentennial
from our arrival
And celebrate the numbered
years of our survival.

This land mass is a splendid
and bountiful place.
A land of mountains, plains,
waters and endless space.
We must protect the precious
gifts we all now own
Remembering those from whom
each prize was stolen.

Canada’s one hundred and fiftieth year deserved a thoughtful celebration,
And let us not forget the story of those here long before our occupation.

         

