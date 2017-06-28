Art In The Park – Celebrating Canada’s 150th with The Maple Leaf Tour Summer

June 28, 2017

Canada Eh, Maple Leafs, Tim’s Coffee, Red & White delight.

Join us at the Aurora Town Park, Saturday July 8, from 8.00 a.m. – 1.00 p.m. for the “Maple Leaf Tour Summer Event” festival of art, music, food, friends and fun that you and your family will not want to miss.

Kerry’s Place Autism Services will host once again their Annual Appreciation Day BBQ & Art In The Park filled with a creative day of artistic life with fun activities for the whole family.

Stroll through the park and also enjoy on this day, the fresh and fabulous delicacies from our local farmers and vendors of the Aurora Farmers’ Market.

This year’s “Maple Leaf Tour Summer Event” features the following Art In The Park Artists: Attefa Ayyoubi, Deborah Campo, Maryam Ebrahimi, Carrie Eastwood, Ryta Iannello, Linda Lehman, Laurie Larson, Jenny & Meghan Martone Sharon Pozner, and Nancy Wood.

Enjoy the musical performance by the “Therapy Seekers” as a returning favourite.

Thank you to all the following participants which make Art In The Park 2017 a great event Kate Tansley, Cheryl Bolton, & Staff of Kerry’s Place, The Lost Boyz Motorcycle Club, artists, musicians and our farmers.

It is indeed a pleasure to once again coordinate Art In The Park and the visual artists. I do enjoy so much the many friendships and memories this day brings. Happy 150th Canada!

Deborah Campo

Art In The Park 2017 Coordinator

