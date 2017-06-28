MP’s REPORT: June Update

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

Summer is finally here! It has been a busy session on Parliament Hill and I am proud of the hard work and progress made

I am pleased to highlight some of the accomplishments I have been proud to work on.

We put more money in the pockets of nine out of ten families through the Canada Child Benefit, and strengthened the Canada Pension Plan so more Canadians can achieve a strong, secure, and stable retirement.

Budget 2017 will prepare Canadians for the changing economy and secures our place as a hub of innovation.

Budget 2017 makes significant investments in public transit systems, which will result in shorter commutes, less air pollution, and more time with family. It also invests $11.2 billion in affordable housing to make sure all families have access to a safe and affordable place to live.

Budget 2017 is the first Federal budget ever to include a gender-based statement, which looks at the ways our policies and investments affect women and men differently.

We have made real progress in helping the middle class and those working hard to join it. Since December 2015, Canada’s unemployment rate has dropped from 7.1 per cent to 6.6 per cent. In the last year, the Canadian economy has created over 300,000 new jobs.

We recently announced the Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework, which will ensure more Canadian families have access to affordable, high-quality, and inclusive child care. Our Prime Minister signed agreements with the leaders of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the Assembly of First Nations, and the Métis National Council, establishing a process to advance shared priorities for Inuit, First Nations, and the Métis Nation.

Canada welcomed the European Parliament’s approval of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between Canada and the European Union.

CETA is a gold-standard agreement that will give consumers more choice, make it easier and less costly for businesses to compete, and create good, middle class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic. We have unveiled tax relief measures for deployed Canadian Armed Forces personnel and police officers. Canada unveiled its new defence policy, which establishes a credible, realistic, and funded strategy for our military, and, most importantly, will deliver the standard of service and care our women and men in uniform deserve.

Three important pieces of government legislation passed Parliament: Bill C-4, which restores a fair and balanced approach to labour relations; Bill C-6, which ends second-class citizenship and makes it easier for hardworking immigrants to become citizens; and Bill C-16, which ensures the full protection of transgender people across Canada.

June has been a busy month throughout Aurora! I was honoured to attend the First Beginnings Pow Wow hosted by the Town of Aurora, celebrating our First Nations and Indigenous Peoples. I was also proud to attend the Queen’s York Rangers 2799 Army Cadet Corps 51st Annual Ceremonial Review Parade and I congratulate the cadets on their hard work and a job well done!

Thank you to all who attended and supported the York Region Pride Parade. It was a wonderful family friendly celebration and I was proud to see many of our residents, community organizations and local businesses participating and showing their support for our LGBTQ2 community.

Congratulations to all students in our community who have graduated! I extend my best wishes on all your future endeavours.

This weekend is Canada’s 150th Anniversary of Confederation! I look forward to joining together with you at the festivities here in Aurora as we celebrate Canada’s 150th! I encourage your family and friends to share with our community “What Canada Means to You” by recording a video or a photo and share it on social media using the hashtag #NewmarketAurora150. Happy Canada Day!

