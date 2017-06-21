IN GOOD COMPANY: Welcoming our partners from Leksand, Sweden!

By Mayor Geoff Dawe

With the summer temperatures setting in the Town has now opened its splash pads at Ada Johnson Park and Town Park. The splash pad at Mattamy Park is currently closed until further notice.

I am pleased to welcome representatives from our twin town, Leksand in Sweden. Town officials are coming for a four-day visit starting on Thursday, June 29. This visit is to share best practices and learn more about Aurora’s policies and procedures.

The welcome ceremony will be held at Aurora Town Hall, starting at 8.30 a.m., and the public is encouraged to attend. And, if you can’t attend, we will be streaming the ceremony live – www.aurora.ca.

The group is also excited to attend and participate in Aurora’s celebrations for Canada’s 150th birthday. If you see them around Town, please wish them a warm Aurora welcome!

Recently, I attended the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference to learn more and exchange ideas about factors affecting municipalities and the impact on residents. I was able to gather many innovative ideas about revitalizing our downtown core based on the Ottawa Complete Streets project.

We have many exciting events coming up this summer. Celebrate Canada Day in Canada’s birthday town!

On Friday, June 30 attend Party in the Park and enjoy great music, food, a licensed beer garden and birthday festivities.

Then rest up for a full day of fun at Aurora’s Canada Day Parade on Saturday, July 1 at 10 a.m. We have a new route this year. The parade will travel south on Yonge Street from Mosley Street to Murray Drive. Then head to Lambert Willson Park from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for fun activities, great food and live entertainment. For a list of activities and performances, please visit aurora.ca/canadaday.

The summer concerts series Concerts in the Park is celebrating its 20th Anniversary. Starting on Wednesday, July 5 celebrate Canadian bands, artists and songwriters with performances from Carl Berger, Dani Strong, Classic Lightfoot Live, Toronto All Star Jazz Band and more.

Stay connected to the Town. Visit the Town’s website, read the local Notice Board, subscribe to our social media feeds and sign-up for our monthly e-newsletter, Aurora Matters.

I also have a monthly radio spot on 105.9 The Region called Mayors in the Morning. This is one of the great ways that helps me to stay connected to residents. Please email, tweet or call in questions about our Town. For scheduling information, visit 1059theregion.com/mayors.

If you’re not able to call in, please feel free to email me with any questions or comments about the Town at mayor@aurora.ca.

