Indigenous people have led the way

June 14, 2017

With my family, I attended the first ever Powwow in Aurora on June 3.

We heard again the story of European abuses of our native people, a history I only learned as an adult.

The knowledge that children were taken from their families in attempts to destroy their culture while inflicting physical, emotional and psychic pain came as a shocking revelation to me.

That this happened still in my lifetime was nearly impossible to believe. I yearn to make amends. But how?

Once again the grace, generosity and wisdom of our indigenous people has led the way.

By holding this ancient ceremony of peaceful celebration of life, with song, music, dancing and feasting, in the middle of Aurora and inviting all of us “others” to share with them, they teach us the beauty and maturity of their path.

They extend their hands, though still with wounded hearts, that all our children may live together with respect and understanding.

I weep for the wrongs of the past but seeing my grandsons dancing joyfully with their indigenous cousins gives me hope for the future.

My heartfelt thanks to the organisers of this event and to the Town of Aurora for making space for what I hope can become true reconciliation.

Kathie Caple and Family

Aurora



