MP’s REPORT: Happy Canada 150!

By Leona Alleslev, MP

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

This July 1 is not like any other July 1.

This year we celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday!

The festivities will take place from St John’s to Victoria, from Yellowknife to York Region, and all parts in between.

As we celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, we will honour the generations of Canadians who chose to make Canada their home and came together to shape the nation we have today.

We will celebrate the courage of those who came before us, and the hard work and ambition of Canadians – like you – who have made Canada a valued nation not only at home, but also in the world.

Canada 150 inspires all of us to be part of something bigger than ourselves as we build the country for the next 150 years.

On July 1, we will unite as Canadians, from coast to coast to coast, and together we can imagine a vision —a big bold vision — of what our country will become.

CANADA DAY CELEBRATIONS IN OUR COMMUNITY

I look forward to seeing you in and around the community on July 1:

Aurora Canada Day Parade: Come show your Canadian spirit at the parade on Yonge Street, heading south from Mosley Street to Murray Drive.

Canada Day Festivities at Lambert Willson Park: From 11 am to 10 pm, the Town of Aurora will be hosting various community activities. Visit our booth to get your Canada 150 gear and test your knowledge of Canada trivia!

Canada Day Festivities at Richmond Green Sport Complex: Come out to the Canada Day Market Place and visit our outdoor booth from 11 am to 4.30 pm to get your Canada 150 gear and test your knowledge of Canada trivia! Join our local municipal, provincial and federal representatives for the Official Welcome at 5.30 pm.

CANADA 150 APP

Canada is celebrating 150 years not just on Canada Day, but all year long, all across our country. Find out about Canada 150 events and activities with the Passport2017 App at www.passport2017.ca. On the Passport2017 app, you will find events in our community such as:

AURORA – Doors Open Aurora on August 19 features free admission to historical sites and cultural exhibitions of Aurora. Most sites are located within Aurora’s historical core and display architectural, historical and/or cultural value in our community.

RICHMOND HILL – Sesqui Ontario Cinematic Dome Tour on August 3 is a cinematic dome which offers a 360° immersive experience of the 20-minute film Horizon. This free screening provides a visual symphony of every province and territory celebrating the people, landscapes, and freedoms that make Canada home.

Or, if you are planning to explore other parts of this great country, use the Passport2017 App to discover events throughout the year from St. John’s, NFLD to Victoria, BC. For more information go to www.passport2017.ca.

CANADA 150 CITIZEN RECOGNITION

Do you know a Canadian who has contributed to our country in a meaningful way? Perhaps a friend, a neighbour, a colleague, or even yourself, who has provided thought leadership, invented leading edge technology, or fostered innovation in Canada?

Have you changed the way society thinks about a certain topic, or contributed your skills to further the intellectual capital of our great nation?

As part of the sesquicentennial celebrations, I will be presenting awards to citizens in our constituency who have contributed to something bigger than themselves, bigger than our community, who have made a contribution to the advancement of Canada.

As your Member of Parliament, for Canada 150, I will be recognizing thought leaders from Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill who have committed themselves to projects or ideas that will position our nation for continued success for the next 150 years.

The awards ceremony will occur in the fall, but I encourage you to nominate yourself or someone you know by contacting our constituency office for a nomination form.

HAPPY CANADA 150!

Please contact me with any matter you feel is important at the Federal level. Phone: 905-773-8358, Email: Leona.Alleslev@parl.gc.ca, Office: 12820 Yonge Street suite 202 in Richmond Hill.

