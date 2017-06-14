General News » News

Kids band together for Saturday concert to benefit young friend

June 14, 2017   ·   0 Comments

PLAYING FOR EMMA – Eight-year-old Sofia took grabbed her violin and took to the Aurora Farmers’ Market this past Saturday to give shoppers a flavour of things to come. This Saturday, June 17, at 2 p.m. Sofia and her siblings, Kids In Harmony, will be joined at the Town Park band shell by the Rainbow Children’s Club for an hour of classical and pop music to benefit young Emma Neagu, who has been recently battling cancer. 100 per cent of the proceeds from the admission-by-donation concert will go to Emma and her family. For more, email Gabriella at gspinu@sympatico.ca. Auroran photo by Brock Weir

         

