An open letter to MPP Chris Ballard & Staff

June 7, 2017 · 0 Comments

I would like to express my sincere thanks for allowing me to become a member of the team as a cooperative education student.

Since February 2017, I have gained a deeper understanding of how the Ontario government works. My position at your office has also friended my educational goals and gave me a firmer understanding of what it takes to represent the constituents of Newmarket and Aurora.

It’s clear to me, as it always has been, that MPP Ballard is committed to making life easier for the people of Newmarket and Aurora and he works tirelessly to make sure their voices are amplified.

It has been a pleasure and an absolute honour to be a part of the team.

As I know you are aware, shortly after commencing my work at your office I became a homeless youth.

Your determination and positive energy kept me going during this difficult time.

The team inspired me to keep moving forward and because of that I am delighted to say I will be attending Carleton University in Ottawa this fall.

Words cannot describe my gratitude and I will be forever thankful!

With your guidance and support I would truly be able to become the person I want to be.

I love Newmarket and Aurora I have grown up here most of my life and I cannot think of a better person to be representing the interests of my home then MPP Chris Ballard and his team.

Thanks again.

Warmest regards and best of luck in the future.



Benjamin Williamson

Richmond Hill (formerly Aurora)

Readers Comments (0)