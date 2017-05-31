MP’s REPORT

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

It has been a busy spring both in Ottawa and here at home, and the weather is finally warming up.

It has been a delight to see the Canada 150 Tulips in bloom on Parliament Hill, and to attend the many events around Aurora.

On Wednesday May 24, I was proud to announce, on behalf of Hon. Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, with Chris Ballard MPP and Chair of York Region Wayne Emmerson, over $50.8 Million in funding for 80 newly approved green infrastructure projects in York Region.

Of these, 5 projects are in the Town of Aurora totaling $1,559,550 under the Government of Canada’s Clean Water and Waste Water Fund.

The investment is over $3 million with provincial and regional support.

Investing in water and wastewater treatment infrastructure is essential to maintaining a healthy environment and providing access to clean, reliable drinking water. The Government of Canada is working with provinces, territories, municipalities and Indigenous communities across the country to support important projects like those here in Aurora and across York Region, which will ensure communities are healthy and sustainable now and for years to come.

This time of year is always busy, and this year has been no exception.

With the opening of the Aurora Farmers’ Market, now open every Saturday, spring has arrived! It is always a wonderful weekly opportunity to visit with members of our community and to support local farmers.

On April 29, I was proud to attend the #142 St. Andrew’s College Highland Cadet Corps 112th Annual Cadet Inspection at St. Andrews College. Congratulations to all cadets on a job well done! It was a marvelous day.

I was also proud to attend the Neighborhood Network Give Back Awards, sponsored by Magna International, held on April 25, which recognizes many outstanding graduating high school students who have made exceptional contributions to the community.

I was overwhelmed by the accomplishments of these young people to our community. Our future is in good hands!

On Thursday, May 25, I attended the Central York Fire Services 2017 New Recruit Graduation Ceremony at the Salvation Army Northridge Community Church in Aurora. Congratulations to each of the new firefighters on your new career. We are grateful and proud for your commitment and dedication to serve our community.

Finally, I am looking forward to the Annual Aurora Street Festival this Sunday, June 4. My Booth will be located near Yonge & Wellington and I invite you to stop by to say hi to me and our team. ‎

As a reminder, you can reach out to my Constituency office and my staff at any time.

Please do not hesitate to contact us should you require information or assistance on any Federal matters. We are located at 16600 Bayview Avenue, Suite 202. You may reach us at Tel: 905-953-7515 or by email at Kyle.Peterson@parl.gc.ca.

