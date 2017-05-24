INSIDE AURORA: The sky is (not) falling

May 24, 2017 · 1 Comments

By Scott Johnston

I’m not sure why, but Aurorans seem to be unusually prone to paranoia when it comes to change.

Progress is often good, if not inevitable, but whenever a potential change is floated here in Town, seemingly whatever the subject, the Chicken Littles come out in droves proclaiming that that particular piece of the sky is falling.

There are no end of examples of this.

Remember when the Home Show used to be held at the Aurora Community Centre? Then changes to the Tigers’ playoff schedule shifted the show to the Stronach Aurora Rec Complex.

The way the Chamber of Commerce went on you’d have thought that despite moving just a few kilometres away down Wellington, to one of the most recognized and accessible buildings in Town, and with a blitz of signs and ads pointing the way, no one would never find it.

Somehow, Aurorans were adept enough to pick up on this change, and the Show just keeps getting bigger and better every year in its new home.

Another example was the outcry that resulted from the concept of splitting Aurora into two federal and provincial ridings. We’ll lose our united voice, people feared.

Well, guess what?

It seems that the only thing better than having one voice presenting the views of our community on the wider political stage is having more than one voice doing so. Now, if only we could get the same increased representation at regional council.

Then there is the inevitable angst every time a new location is proposed for traffic calming. Will it impede emergency vehicles and response times? Will it redirect cars onto other streets?

Probably not, since the most recent and relatively wimpy speed humps installed in Town don’t seem to slow traffic any more than the naturally bumpy surfaces of the roads already did.

Although I can see how some people who have more limited mobility may have been disadvantaged by the widespread introduction of super mailboxes, this was likely blunted by the fact that hardly any real communication is sent by snail mail, anymore.

So, we managed to survive that change, too, as well as the loss of our post office.

On the subject of infrastructure, while there have been a bunch of cell towers pop up in Town over the past few years, the days of mass protest when one is suggested seem long gone.

And how about the people who, twenty years ago, thought that discussions were moving too fast on plans for what to do with library square? With a decision still pending today, there was obviously little to worry about, hasty decision-wise.

It wasn’t that long ago that there were those who predicted the end of civilization as we know it, when 10 digit dialing was introduced to Aurora.

Going right back to our Town’s beginnings, I expect fears were stirred up in the 1800s when it was announced that the train would be coming to Aurora, or that the Town itself would be named “Aurora”.

Sure, some change does cause inconvenience, but in the end, we adapt and move on.

Keep that in mind as we plough through other controversial subjects on Aurora’s imminent horizon, be they e-voting, Yonge Street development, parking, Magna’s imminent departure, military vehicles being displayed at the cenotaph, or whatever else is awaiting us.

Feel free to e-mail Scott at: machellscorners@gmail.com

Readers Comments (1)