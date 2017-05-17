Proposed development raises traffic concerns on Temperance

I’m writing in regards to the United Church and AMICA Retirement Home construction project.

As a resident of Aurora, who lives on Temperance Street, one of my main concerns is the increased traffic and congestion that the proposed AMICA residence will bring to the area. This is not the ideal location for a project of this scope.

Here are the facts:

– Temperance Street is one of the narrowest thoroughfares in Aurora

– Temperance Street has a strict No Parking bylaw on both sides of the street

– During the winter months, due to lack of space needed to pile up snow, Temperance Street is narrowed down even more, making it a one lane street

– Due to the no left turn project along Yonge and Wellington Streets, the traffic flow and noise have already noticeably increased on both Temperance and Tyler Street

I am concerned not only for the existing residents, but also for the seniors who will be living in the proposed AMICA residence, especially those in long term care. Will ambulances and first responder vehicles be able to get to the residents in a timely manner in order to give them the best possible health care assistance in an emergency? Where will these emergency vehicles park while assisting in an emergency? And, will existing residents be able to get to their homes if there are emergency vehicles parked around the proposed AMICA residence?

There is also the issue of delivery vehicles – food, medication, maintenance, etc. Where will they park? How many times a day or week will they be making deliveries to the proposed AMICA residence via Temperance Street?

They will no doubt increase the volume of traffic in the area as will the number of employees required to keep a facility such as the one being proposed running 24/7.

Everyone is important: the residents who call this area their home and the residents who will inhabit the proposed AMICA residence. The need to work together for a common goal has never been so important as the proposed AMICA residence will change the character and appeal of this community. A mutual agreement must be worked out for the good for all.

Judy Sherman

Aurora

