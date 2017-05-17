Vimy anniversary put purpose of Cenotaph into perspective

How ironic is it that recently we spend so much ink and time both nationally and locally to glorify the wonders of Vimy Ridge.

Here is a monument to our fallen soldiers without any signs of the absurd glorification of war. Here is a monument that is dedicated to the memory of those who died as a reminder that war is not to be glorified.

The monument reflects the contemplative respect that our soldiers deserve, while opposing war and its atrocities. It stands as a reminder for those that gave their lives without the need or desire to show how these lives were taken.

We have here in Aurora a Cenotaph and park that presently stands, as well, as a reflective monument to those who gave their lives and are buried in far off lands. It’s reminder by the names upon the Cenotaph and the black marble altars that these soldiers were part of our community, that they believed in a world worth defending for future generations.

Council has previously approved without debate or reference to the Heritage Committee, to install a symbol of the very thing that is the cause of death of so many soldiers in what is presently their honorary graveyard.

This Cenotaph and park belong to the memories of those soldiers by the people of Aurora and surrounding area and should remain so.

There is no direct link to Aurora with these LAVs. There is no justification to place this machine anywhere near the Cenotaph. There are other more suitable locations to showcase these glorifications of war.

If a memorial to the Afghan involvement is to be placed near the Cenotaph it should reflect the utmost respect that this area deserves and for those soldiers that were involved in this campaign.

I once again ask that council please review this previous decision.

There is still time to leave the Cenotaph and Peace Park to the soldiers in honour of what they gave.

John Sanders

Aurora

