Youth Music Night under the stars set for June 1 at Hillary House

By Shelby Clifford

Aurora Historical Society Co-op Student

In the last couple of years, a select group of co-op students have been welcomed with open arms by the Aurora Historical Society to work at Hillary House National Historic Site.

It was this year, at the start of January, that I had the exciting chance to be placed in this house to complete a co-op of my own.

It was decided, after making the small trek from St. Maximillian Kolbe, my high school, to spend three hours of my time learning the ins and outs of running a historical site and business on a day to day basis.

Hillary House spoke to me, not only for the variety of opportunities that could be gained from it, but for the rich and diverse history that runs through its walls and how they incorporate it into their events and preservation.

Through the placement that was given, I wanted to know specifically what it takes to plan events that help keep this site alive – how to start them, how to market them, and how to run them when the time comes.

One of the biggest projects of the year is to create a new and exciting event, and we drew to the conclusion and decided to create a Youth Music Night – all those aged 12-20 can bring their musical talents forward to showcase it to the community.

It was created to give an opportunity for Aurora’s Youth to be able to express the musical talents they’ve been gifted with.

I have always taken a keen interest in seeing my friends play, and just seeing live music in general –how it makes me feel to watch the performer up on stage, how it gives me a rush to be one with the crowd.

The purpose of this event is to show the community how fun it can be, both up on stage and off, to partake in this new moment in AHS history.

The event will be outside, in the evening, under the stars from 7 – 9 p.m., rain or shine on June 1.

All our guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to have a relaxed, homey feel as they are serenaded by some of the most talented young artists this community has to offer. All genres are encouraged and accepted, as it is commonly known that no two acts are the same.

We want to bring anyone forward who wants to showcase themselves and to support this first time event that we are hoping will turn into a repeat success.

Tickets are $7 and can be picked up either at the gate or on Snap’d with the code- snapd.at/pew47ee. To contact us with any more questions or booking time slots, please feel free to call 905-727-8991, email us at snc6822@icloud.com or come visit us at 15372 Yonge Street! We look forward to staging this event and we hope it can bring a lot of experience for both myself and the Hillary House in the future.

