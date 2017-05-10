Ratepayers AGM raised thought-provoking discussion

On behalf of the Town Park Area Residents Ratepayers Association executive committee, I would like to thank all who attended our meeting.

There was a great turnout from our local residents who expressed much interest in the future changes that will affect our area.

Their thought-provoking questions indicated that they are serious about keeping our area a safe, family centred community with heritage interest.

We would also like to thank the Aurora Village Ratepayers group for their presentation regarding the plan for a retirement home on the Aurora United church property and for their petition to reduce the height of the building. The NE and SE ratepayer representatives attended the meeting to get information about issues that affect the old Aurora area.

We would also like to thank the town staff – Doug Nadorozny – CAO; Al Downey – Director of Parks, Recreation & Culture; Fausto Filipetto – Senior Policy Planner – and Councillor Mrakas, Councillor Thompson, Councillor Kim, Councillor Abel and Mayor Dawe who attended and were able to answer questions about present and future issues that will have a significant impact on our area in the future.

We are also grateful for the Auroran’s Brock Weir’s attendance and reporting on our meetings.

As a member of the executive committee our objective as always is to keep our members informed of issues that affect our area.

Lenore Pressley

TPARRA Executive Committee Member

